KHAR: Several activists of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) joined the Awami National Party (ANP) at Momenzo area in Bajaur Agency on Saturday.

The PML-N activists including Khair Rehman, Khaista Rehman, Zakirullah, Samiullah, Gul Rehman, Fazle Rehman, Yousaf, Akhtar, Gul Bahadur, Jan Rehman, Nizam, Sabir Rehman, Saifur Rehman, Dost Ali and others along with their relatives and friends joined the ANP during a public gathering at the residence of Ziarat Gul in Islam Dheri.

ANP local activists including Gul Afzal Khan, Shah Naseer Khan, Syed Abdul Manan, Malang Jan and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that the ANP had become a popular party and political force in the region. The ANP would sweep the upcoming general elections, they added.

Bajaur PML-N members join ANP was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 29, 2017 and was last updated on January 29, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182476-Bajaur-PML-N-members-join-ANP/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Bajaur PML-N members join ANP" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182476-Bajaur-PML-N-members-join-ANP.