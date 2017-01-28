WAPDA to face KRL in football final

KARACHI: Pakistan’s highly experienced side WAPDA came from behind to beat Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) 2-1 to qualify for the final of NBP President’s Cup Football tournament here at KPT Sports Complex on Friday.

WAPDA will face Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) in the final on Sunday (tomorrow).

SSGC meet the last Premier League champions K-Electric in the third place game on Saturday (today) at the same venue.

SSGC, being coached by former Pakistan coach Tariq Lutfi, put pressure on the visitors by getting onto the score-sheet through Hameed Khan in the 27th minute who hit it on corner.

But discarded international forward Arif Mehmood brought the equaliser for WAPDA at the stroke of half time.

In the second half, WAPDA put pressure on the opposition and went ahead when Mohammad Bilal landed a fine goal for them in the 52nd minute.

And they were able to maintain the lead till the final whistle.

“We missed a couple of open net goals in the start and that damaged our cause,” WAPDA’s coach Tanvir Ahmed told ‘The News’. “The opposition scored on corner but we were able to level it in time. Had we not scored an equaliser in the first half, the things would have become tough for us.

“When we took the lead we opted for long aerial shots which disturbed our rivals. In the second half we used our young player Waqar and he was fantastic,” said Tanvir, a former international defender.

Tanvir said the final would be a tough match. “KRL also have players from Punjab and their playing style is similar to ours. I expect a hard battle but I am confident we will win,” Tanvir added.

SSGC’s coach Tariq Lutfi said his was an ordinary team and he thought it lived up to the expectations. “I don’t know why some people are expecting more from my side. It is an ordinary side and I am trying to build it,” Tariq told this correspondent. “Still we could have sprung a surprise had our three open net goals not been saved superbly by WAPDA’s keeper in the last few minutes,” added Tariq, a former PIA and KRL coach.

“Our key players Saeed and Saadullah were completely out of form. I have been disappointed particularly by Saadullah, the international striker,” Tariq said.

He was quick to add, however, that Bilawal played well. About his chances in the third place game against K-Electric Tariq said he would use his bench. “The third place game is always boring. We played a game today and will have to play tomorrow. Our players are already exhausted but I will try to use my bench. Wins are not my target as I am struggling to form a better side,” Tariq added. Tariq’s team will appear in the second-tier league.

