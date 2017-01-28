LAKKI MARWAT: The second death anniversary of Begum Kalsum Saifullah Khan was observed here on Friday. A gathering was held at the residence of Saifullah brothers in Ghaznikhel.

Former MNAs Humayun Saifullah Khan and Ghulamuddin Khan, district nazim Ishfaq Ahmad Khan Meenakhel, district councillors Abdul Ghafoor Khan, Fareedullah Khan, Shafqatullah Khan and Shafiullah Khan and elders of the district were present on the occasion.

Quran khani was offered and collective prayers were offered for late Begum Kalsum Saifullah Khan. Langer (free meal) was also distributed among the poor on the occasion. The participants said that services of Begum Kalsum Saifullah Khan for the betterment of people would always be remembered.

