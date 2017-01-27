Students, faculty members and dignitaries were treated to an enthralling music performance on Thursday evening as the Greenwich University hosted a special concert by visiting American country music group, the Dallas Brown Band.

Consul General Grace Shelton welcomed the guests for the concert. “Country music is a genre that remains popular not just in the US but around the world,” said CG Shelton.

The Dallas Brown Band, led by singer Dallas Brown, has performed in countries around the world, including Brazil, Cambodia, Thailand and several others. The band performed at the ‘Lahooti Melo’ held in Hyderabad last weekend. Hailing from Portland, Oregon, this was the band’s first-ever trip to Pakistan.

0



0







Country music comes to city was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181953-Country-music-comes-to-city/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Country music comes to city" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181953-Country-music-comes-to-city.