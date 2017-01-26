Islamabad

Responding to a recent press statement issued by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), B. Braun Pakistan (Private) Limited has clarified that the Coroflex Blue Ultra & SeQuent Neo stents being sold in Punjab are officially registered with DRAP.

Sharing the official registration letters from DRAP in this regard, a spokesman of B. Braun rejected DRAP’s allegation about B. Braun stents sold in Punjab being unregistered.

“B. Braun places highest importance on the safety and quality standards of our products, in strict compliance with the guidelines of regulatory authorities, in our vision to protect and improve the health of people around the world,” the spokesman said.

0



0







All B Braun stents registered with DRAP was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 26, 2017 and was last updated on January 26, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181736-All-B-Braun-stents-registered-with-DRAP/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "All B Braun stents registered with DRAP" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181736-All-B-Braun-stents-registered-with-DRAP.