All B Braun stents registered with DRAP
January 26, 2017
Islamabad
Islamabad
Responding to a recent press statement issued by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), B. Braun Pakistan (Private) Limited has clarified that the Coroflex Blue Ultra & SeQuent Neo stents being sold in Punjab are officially registered with DRAP.
Sharing the official registration letters from DRAP in this regard, a spokesman of B. Braun rejected DRAP’s allegation about B. Braun stents sold in Punjab being unregistered.
“B. Braun places highest importance on the safety and quality standards of our products, in strict compliance with the guidelines of regulatory authorities, in our vision to protect and improve the health of people around the world,” the spokesman said.