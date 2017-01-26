SINGAPORE: Chicago corn futures slid for a third session on Wednesday to touch a one-week low, dragged down by ample world stocks and concerns over U.S. trade policy under President Donald Trump.

The CBOT most-active corn contract had fallen 0.5 percent to $3.61-1/2 a bushel by 0327 GMT. It earlier marked its lowest since Jan. 17 at $3.61. Soybeans gave up 0.5 percent to $10.52-3/4 a bushel and wheat dropped 0.5 percent to $4.24-1/2 a bushel. Concerns about prospects for U.S. agricultural trade clouded the outlook for grain markets, given Trump´s plan to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada and his abandonment of the Trans Pacific Trade Partnership with Asian countries.

The Environmental Protection Agency will delay implementation of this year´s biofuels requirements along with 29 other regulations finalised in the last weeks of Barack Obama´s presidency, according to a government notice.

"Trump´s policies seem to be brining in a lot of uncertainty to the market, which is already struggling with oversupply," said Rajesh Singla, head of agriculture research at Societe Generale.

