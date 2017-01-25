LAHORE

Dozens of schoolteachers staging a protest demonstration on Tuesday criticised the government for privatising public schools and 'ignoring' plight of the schoolteachers.

The United Teachers Council (UTC) Punjab had announced to hold a protest demonstration against the Schools Department outside Punjab Assembly. However, later the venue for the demo was changed to near Schools Education Department and Civil Secretariat. Carrying banners and placards, the teachers chanted slogans against the department and the government. A government team from the Schools Department in the evening also held talks with the representatives of protesters but failed to reach any consensus after which the UTC Punjab leaders, including its Chairman Tariq Mahmood, Hafiz Ghulam Mohiuddin, Hafiz Abdul Nasir and Allah Bakhsh Qiaser, announced that the schoolteachers across the province would boycott examinations of Punjab Examination Commission (PEC), to be held in February, as well as any additional duty, including census related duties.

