SUKKUR: The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) director technical has said that SEPA would not leave any stone unturned in protecting the environment and natural resources of the ecosystem of Sindh and the department has started taking serious actions against the violators of the Sindh Environmental Protection Act, 2014. He said this while chairing a public hearing on the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of new cement plant of Power Cement Limited at a local hotel in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The public hearing was attended by stakeholders from various forums including academia, NGOs, representatives of various departments and general public. He said that SEPA would ensure to keep air emission parameters within the limits of Sindh Environmental Quality Standards (SEQS) in the project of new cement plant of Powers Cement Limited.

During the question and answer session, the participants raised various observations regarding the performance of industrial units in Jamshoro in general and Power Cement Limited in particular. The former secretary environment Shamsul Haq Memon said that Power Cement must undertake extensive tree plantation in collaboration with Sindh Forest Department because the biodiversity was under serious stress.

