ISLAMABAD: A local court granted pre-arrest bail to judge Raja Khurram Ali in the Tayyaba torture case till January 26.

The judge, who was made an OSD by the Islamabad High Court, is accused of violating Section 328 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which is about the exposure and abandoning of a child less than 12 years by parents or persons taking care of him/her.

Parents of the minor maid were also accused under this offence by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for forcing an innocent girl to work as bonded labour. Surrendering himself to additional and sessions judge Raja Asif Mehmood, the accused pleaded for anticipatory bail, a request the court granted against the surety of Rs30,000 and asked him to appear again on January 26.

An inquiry report prepared by the Islamabad Police has found Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan’s wife Maheen responsible for torture on child maid Tayyaba and her husband of criminal negligence whereas the couple had denied the allegations of torturing Tayyaba. The incident highlighted rampant child labour in the country and lack of protection for them.

The girl had initially told the police she had fallen down the stairs and burnt her hands by accident. But in a later statement she said she was beaten and her hands were burned on the stove by the judge’s wife, according to reports citing the police. After social media images showing injuries to the girl’s face and hands went viral, the Supreme Court intervened and ordered a full investigation.

According to another report, the police have recorded the statements of four neighbours of the accused additional sessions’ judge and his wife. The neighbours verified that Tayyaba was tortured most of the time.

She was often seen in a miserable condition, usually hungry and in dirty clothes. She was not even provided a quilt in severe cold. The maid was tortured for misplacing a broom, the statement read. A detailed investigative report in Tayyaba torture case was submitted in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The police have submitted a trial challan in the court against accused Maheen Zafar. According to police report, accused Maheen Zafar was declared responsible for torturing Tayyaba in the challan.

