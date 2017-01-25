ISLAMABAD: The government has started extensive oil and gas exploration activities in different parts of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

MOL Pakistan, an oil and gas exploration company, has commenced the Gravity Survey in Tal Block of North Waziristan Agency, besides planning to conduct drilling in the Biland Khel area under the same block, according to official data available with APP.

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has completed a 2D seismic survey in the FR Barinu area of Latamber Block in 2016 and the drilling would start by the end of 2017.

OGDCL has also planned to initiate the 2D seismic survey in the Wali Block,

covering South Waziristan Agency, Lakki Marwat and FR Tank, the data showed.

0



0







Oil, gas exploration activities being carried out in FATA was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181483-Oil-gas-exploration-activities-being-carried-out-in-FATA/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Oil, gas exploration activities being carried out in FATA" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181483-Oil-gas-exploration-activities-being-carried-out-in-FATA.