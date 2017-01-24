MANSEHRA: The Awami National Party (ANP) Torghar chapter has decided to move court against the alleged diversion of development funds of the district to other parts of the province.

"Former chief minister Ameer Haider Hoti had sanctioned a development package of Rs4 billion for Torghar but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government diverted the funds to elsewhere in the province. We are going to challenge the provincial government act in a court of law," Shahzad Shah, district president of ANP told a press conference on Monday.Shahzad Shah, who is also tehsil nazim of Kundar, said that Chief Minister Pervez Khattak had after assuming office in 2013 diverted funds to his native Nowshera district and other parts of province. The people of Torghar have now no other option but to move court against it, the ANP activist added.

"We would not only move court against this injustice but also go to people to hold rallies and demonstrations against the provincial government," he said.He said that previous ANP-led government in KP had given Torghar the status of a settled district and sanctioned a development package of Rs4 billion.

