ISLAMABAD: Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here on Monday directed the ISI to depute a representative who would brief the court in the petition of a missing person whose elder brother claims that his younger brother Imran Sajjad is in the custody of the said agency.

Petitioner Syed Ali Abbas, the brother of the alleged detenu Imran Sajjad, a resident of Chakwal, cited the Federation of Pakistan through secretary Ministry of Interior, Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Police, secretary Ministry of Defence and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as respondents.

Petitioner through his counsel Hafiz Arafat Ahmed adopted before the court that he and his siblings belonged to a respectable religious family. Father of the petitioner is “Makhdoom” of Gahi Sharif and he is a prominent religious scholar in the locality. He is also a well known political personality of district Chakwal.

Petitioner has seven brothers and 2 sisters. Out of them, Imran Sajjad, 34, is a PhD student in Iran after he completed his Islamiat studies there. Imran Sajjad is married to a religious lady who was also studying in Iran along with him and the couple has two daughters and one son. He was also an office bearer of a student body of his university. The said body is involved in welfare activities for Pakistani students in Iran.

The alleged detenu always actively participated in religious and social activities in his native town. He returned to Pakistan during his vacation to meet his family. On April 17, 2016, Imran Sajjad along with his driver namely Khurram Shehzad went to Sargodha to meet a friend. On way to Islamabad back he was picked on April 19, 2016.

That the petitioner moved from pillar to post to know about of the whereabouts of his brother and his driver but all efforts remained fruitless. Petitioner claimed that he had learnt on good authority that his brother Imran Sajjad and his driver were in the custody of ISI. Petitioner said that his brother was never charged with any specific offence, nor had he ever been notified of any pending or contemplated charges against him in any jurisdiction.

That the enforced disappearance of persons is considered to be a crime against humanity all over the world in view of Article 1 of United Nations General Assembly Declaration. Petitioner has prayed to the court to immediately produce his brother before this court and provide redress for the criminal offences committed by the respondents.

