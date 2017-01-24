LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said Pakistan and US enjoy excellent ties but both countries need to further promote trade and economic cooperation. Talking to USAID Pakistan Mission Director John Groarke, who called on him here on Monday, the chief minister said, "we do not need aid rather we need trade; therefore, bilateral trade should be given more and more promotion and the private sector should also be encouraged to create more job opportunities."

USAID Pakistan Mission Director John Groarke and Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif discussed the matters of mutual interest and the promotion of mutual cooperation in energy, agriculture and other sectors.

