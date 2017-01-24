‘Naatia Mushaira’ at Rawalpindi bar

Rawalpindi

The ambience at the Rawalpindi District Bar Association turned spiritual when Lawyers’ Cultural and Literary Forum arranged the launching of ‘Naatia’ poetry collection of Saima Ajmal Naqvi Advocate at the District Bar Council Hall.

A galaxy of literary luminaries like enthralled the lovers of ‘Naatia’ poetry with their recitation. Some noted poet brightened the occasion with their presence and added extra elegance to this event.

The event began with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an and ‘Naat Khawani’. The function was presided over by poet and scholar Dr. Irshad Shakir Awan, former chairman of Urdu Department of Hazara University. Naseeme Sahar, a renowned poet and critic was the special guest.

Dr. Nisar Turabi also cut a high figure. These renowned literary figures were the star attraction. Abid Maroof Advocate conducted the proceedings of the function as a stage secretary. He was excellent while moderating the session.

Farzana Aziz Advocate, the president of the forum Asif Nawaz Advocate, himself a poet, and Shamsa Noreen read out articles on the Natia poetry collection. The participating poets recited their ‘Naatia Qalam’. Thanks were extended to Dr. Irshad Shakir Awan and Naseeme Sahar for gracing the occasion.

Advocates Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi, Choudhary Wasif, and Intezaar Mehdi, members Punjab Bar Council also addressed the audience. They lauded the spirit of Rawalpindi District Bar Association to protect the high literary culture of ‘Naatia Mushaira’. They also thought highly of the author of ‘Naatia’ poetry collection by Saima Ajmal Naqvi Advocate and expressed their feeling that with the passage of time the simplest expression of the poet’s love for the Holy Prophet (SAW) may deepen in the long run with her growing creative power. President of Rawalpindi District Bar Association Shaukat Rauf Siddique also addressed on the occasion.

Dr. Nisar Turabi said the purpose of ‘Naatia Mushaira’, which rotates around diffusing the message of peace, harmony, and brotherhood, the key components of the teachings of the Holy Prophet Mohammed PBUH, is a socially-relevant initiative in the present-day world characterized by hatred, discord, and dissension. ‘Naatia’ poetry, therefore, is an important constituent of the Urdu literature that addresses the universal good of the society and few people are blessed to write it. ‘Naatia’ poetry has honored Urdu literature by introducing a new genre on a spiritual level.

Eminent poets, like Irshad Shakir Awan, Naseeme Sahar, Nisar Tuirabi, Muhammad Aurangzeb Sukhan, Syed Khalil Shah Advocate, Shamsa Noreen, Tauqeer Abbas, Abid Maroof, Asif Nawaz, paid tributes to the Holy Prophet (SAW) by presenting their poetry by displaying their ‘Naatia’ poetic skills. Everyone’s heart gripped with emotions as ‘Naats’ in praise of Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), were presented by poets, in their unique styles. There was an outburst of praise and appreciation from the audience.

In the end Saima Ajmal Naqvi Advocate presented her ‘Naatia’ poetry book to Dr. Irshad Shakir Awan. He delivered the key note address and threw light on the significance of Natia literature. The architect of the event came in for effusive praise for organizing a particularly enjoyable ‘Naatia Mushaira’.

Jawad Khalid, an eminent lawyer also addressed the participants and arranged a relishing dinner. The audience also relished the beauty of ‘Naatia’ poetry. Everyone left this event having a remarkable pleasantness. He also thanked everyone who attended the book release, dinner and ‘Naatia Mushaira’.

Earlier, he applauded the organisers and their team and the august members of the audience for sitting until long hours and making the event a grand success.

