After almost 11 months, the new vice chancellor of the University of Karachi - Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan - was appointed on Monday by acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani.

A notification read that Dr Khan had been appointed for four years and he is likely take charge on Tuesday (today). The appointment has come as a shock to many who were closely monitoring the selection process from the beginning.

Dr Khan was never a strong candidate for the post at any stage. It seems that the government has overlooked the summary of the selection committee formed to recommend the most suitable names for the position.

For the KU senior management and teaching faculty this controversy might show its effects in the coming days. Durrani, who is the speaker of the Sindh Assembly, was assigned the additional task of the acting governor after Justice (retd) Saeeduz Zaman Siddiqui passed away on January 11.

Despite his illness, Siddiqui did not approve the Sindh government’s summary because it appeared to be partial, as the potential candidates had voiced concerns over transparency of the selection process. He had returned the summary with objections and asked the government to reply to them at the earliest.

The tenure of vice chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Qaiser had come to an end on February 9 last year, but he was directed to work until further orders.

