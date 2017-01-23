KARACHI: Father of Dara Zafar, general secretary of The News employees union, passed away here on Sunday, and was laid to rest in Korangi No 1 graveyard the same day.Mohammed Ismail Zafar had been ill for quite some time. His Soyem will be held on Monday (today) at Rahmat Masjid near his residence in Allah Wala Town, Korangi.The News CBA has sympathised with Dara Zafar over the sad demise of his father. In a statement, the employees union prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.

