Inaugration day

Finally, Donald Trump made his way to the Oval office as the 45th president of the US. It can be termed without an ounce of doubt that his first presidential address was his ‘policy speech’. Undoubtedly, he has to tread on a thorny path to grab his goal. His unexpected triumph left millions of people shocked around the globe. It is being said that Trump will rule not only a divided government but also a divided nation. His election campaign was an unconventional one. The recent clash between the CIA and Donald Trump over alleged Russian interference in the US elections has already created troubles. He promised to provide jobs to Americans by expelling illegal immigrants and by legislating strict laws for those who wish to settle down in the US.

One thing is sure that Trump will be a far stronger president than Barack Obama as the Republican party has a firm grip on the US Congress. He will cash in on this plus point to materialise his ambitious designs. Trump’s plan of moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem was perceived by the world leaders as a threat to peace in the Middle East. Ground realities show that Trump will be better placed to make amends for the losses inflicted by the US establishment in the name of security and economic gains. The involvement of the National Security Agency in mass spying serves as an eye-opener for the world. Trump’s pledge to wipe out Islamic terrorism from face of earth will give a new direction to war on terror. Let us see to what extent Donald Trump succeeds in uniting ‘the civilised world’.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

