WANA: Four persons, including a boy child of a family, were killed and three others sustained injuries when rivals forced their entry into their house in Barmal tehsil of South Waziristan Agency and opened indiscriminate fire, tribal sources said.

They said that there had been an enmity between the families of Noorul Amin and Momin Khan since long.

They said that Noorul Amin and his accomplices broke into the house of Momin Khan and opened indiscriminate fire.

As a result, Momin Khan, Raza Khan, Qalat Khan and a boy child were killed on the spot while three others sustained bullet injuries.

The injured were shifted to the Agency Headquarters Hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

