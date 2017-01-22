Shameful charade

Our assemblies, notably our provincial assemblies, have been known before as places where women members have been subjected to the most intolerable ridicule and attempts at mockery. We would never have expected that such acts would be repeated in the Sindh chamber, where a party once led by Benazir Bhutto is in power and which has the largest number of women among its ranks. The fact that such an outrage did take place in the Sindh Assembly reflects just how deep rooted the misogynist tendencies of our societies run and how damaging they can be. On Friday,Nusrat Sahar Abbasi of the PML-F was subjected to a slew of abuse and sexist innuendo from sitting Minister for Services and Works Imdad Ali Patafi after she requested him to reread an answer to her question. Instead of responding in a dignified tone suitable to the highest lawmaking chamber in the province, Patafi made highly inappropriate comments. Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza failed to control the situation in a sniggering House or come to the defense of her female counterpart. Her refusal to allow Nusrat Abbasi’s mike to be turned on and her unwillingness to demonstrate her neutrality made the situation worse. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah did nothing either beyond looking on as the bitter exchange played out.

Our political leaders have been permitted to get away with such attacks on women for too long. Their gender has been used against these female lawmakers in the worst possible way. Nusrat Abbasi was left on her own on Friday. No one spoke for her, no one defended her, including the other women members of the House – and especially the speaker. Some explanation needs to be sought for the sheer ugliness of what took place.. Yes, Patafi has apologised on television and stated he will do the same in parliament. But there have been in the past too many similar apologies which have ended with no significant change. While party chairman Bilawal Bhutto directed provincial party head Nisar Khuhro to issue a show-cause notice to Pitafi, the PPP must ensure at least its own party members and law-makers can respect the women in the country they claim to represent. The PPP needs to act to set an example. The first step would be to make the Sindh Assembly a safer space for women.

0



0







Shameful charade was posted in Editorial of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 22, 2017 and was last updated on January 22, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180904-Shameful-charade/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Shameful charade" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180904-Shameful-charade.