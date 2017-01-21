Vows to end ‘no-go areas’ in province; addresses party’s CEC meeting in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his party’s main objective is to promote the ideals of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) and help the downtrodden people of society.

Talking to the media here before chairing a PPP Central Executive Committee meeting at the residence of Ejaz Chaudhry, PPP’s former district general secretary, he said opposition in Punjab was not an easy job. However, he vowed to end the ‘No-go areas’ in the province with the help of the party workers.

He asked the CEC members to focus on the ideology of ZAB and carry forward his mission. Lashing out at rampant corruption, unemployment and terrorist activities in the country, he said all this was due to the faulty policies of the Nawaz Sharif government. He regretted that not a single politician was raising these real issues and all were focusing only on ousting his government. He alleged that the Sharifs were playing a game to remain in power, but were not sincere in solving multiple problems being faced by the people.

He said the Sharifs were deceiving the people. He said the Panama scandal and corruption were two big issues. “The rulers are trying to divert the attention from these issues, but we will not allow them to do that.”

The PPP chairman said his party had started a movement against corruption and unemployment and vowed to strengthen this movement till the ouster of the rulers. He asked the CEC members to motivate the people and bring them into the PPP's fold.

INP adds: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had a hearty breakfast with the party workers on Friday morning. The breakfast included chana paratha, tea, coffee and a wide variety of fruit and jam. Workers met their leader one by one and Bilawal went down on his knees to shake hands with a wheelchair-ridden party supporter.

0



0







Opposition not an easy job in Punjab: Bilawal was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 21, 2017 and was last updated on January 21, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180765-Opposition-not-an-easy-job-in-Punjab-Bilawal/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Opposition not an easy job in Punjab: Bilawal" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180765-Opposition-not-an-easy-job-in-Punjab-Bilawal.