NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Friday said that the projects to be executed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at separate public meetings in Pabbi here, he said that the projects would create thousands of new job opportunities. He said that agreements for projects under the CPEC had been signed and development work on these projects would be launched shortly.

He added that he had discussed the carrying out feasibility and PC-1 for Gilgit-Chitral road, laying track for fast train service between Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera and Swabi and projects of generation of 1700MW hydel power projects with Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal.

He said that the PC-1 for these projects would be prepared by April next. He said that no decision had been taken on the National Finance Commission (NFC) award and the provincial Finance Minister Muzaffar Said was attending its meetings to get due share for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that Chinese investors had expressed the desire to invest in Hattar, Dera Ismail Khan, Jalozai and Rashakai Industrial estates.

He said that the Chinese investors were interested in investment in the industrial sector due to availability of cheap labour. “These investments would create thousands of new employment opportunities in the province,” he added.

Pervez Khattak said that the provincial government would not compromise on the rights of the province in NFC. “We would take KP’s due share in NFC at all cost,” he added.

He criticised the opposition parties for blaming the provincial government for all the problems, saying that successive governments had misappropriated funds meant for public welfare. He said that the PTI inherited a province where corruption, nepotism, political interference and mismanagement was rampant. He said that the former rulers pocketed millions and used to serve personal interest instead of serving the masses.

He said the PTI streamlined the decades-old faulty system and restored public respect, eliminated corruption, upheld merit, made an end to political interference in the government departments and revamped the thana and old patwari system in the province. He said that the PTI fight against the statues quo would continue till the elimination of corruption in politics.

