Accuses KP govt of creating hurdles to uplift projects

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chitral president Saeed Ahmad Khan Friday asked the prime minister to start C-130 service to the district to mitigate the miseries of the people.

Addressing a press conference here, the PML-N leaders said the people of Chitral were facing serious hardships due to the closure of road in winter. “The government must start C-130 service to Chitral to facilitate the people,” he added.

He alleged that the provincial government was creating hurdles in the implementation of the development projects announced by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for the district during his visit.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed to deliver. “Even the development projects started by the previous government could not be completed during the last four years of the PTI rule,” he said, adding, the provincial government was unable to launch any project for the well-being and uplift of the people of Chitral. “But they are impeding the development projects announced by the federal government,” he added.

The PML-N leader said that the prime minister had announced construction of Chitral-Shandur Road, widening of Garam Chashma, Bamboret roads, a university, 250 bed hospital and early completion of Lowari Tunnel. He said that Nawaz Sharif was the popular leader of the people, who visited Chital in the hour of need.

Other leaders of the party including Muhammad Kausar, Khurhed Hussain Mughal and Muhammad Wazir were also present on the occasion.

