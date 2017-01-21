PESHAWAR: The Young Doctors Association (YDA) has demanded the government to implement the service structure for the doctor community and overcome the growing unrest among them.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Young Doctors Association president Dr Gulab Noor said the government was least interested in fulfilling their demands.

He said they had a meeting with the government functionaries in the presence of Health Minister Shahram Tarakai, but to no avail.

The Young Doctors Association president said the PHC had already decided in favour of restoration of the Post-Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI).

The government should implement the court decision. “PGMI is an important institution where a good number of doctors were getting training,” he added.

