CM opens Lincoln Corner at ITU

Envoy says centre will provide opportunity to learn about US,

English language and study advice

LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated the Lincoln Corner at Information Technology University (ITU), Arfa Software Technology Tower here on Friday.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani, US Consul General in Lahore Yuriy Fedkiw, ITU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Umar Saif, Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Dr Mohammad Nizam-ud-Din and US embassy, Islamabad’s Counsellor for Public Affairs Christina Tomlinson were present on this occasion.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Shahbaz Sharif said the facility named after Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States of America, was being opened on a day when new President of USA Donald Trump was being sworn to the Oval Office. Pakistan enjoyed long and deep rooted bilateral relations with US in various fields, he said and added “we look forward to further enhancing the ongoing friendship ties.”

Earlier, Dr Umar Saif welcomed the distinguished guests and expressed gratitude to the Consul General for establishing the centre in the university, saying the facility would benefit the students and the academia through books, magazines, articles, videos, internet, databases, and programmes from around the globe with free WiFi and it would also be a source of gender empowerment.

Yuriy Fedkiw said the centre would provide opportunity to learn about USA, English language and study advice. Diversity is our strength to demonstrate our enduring partnership with Pakistan, especially in support of education and to have vibrant challenging exchange of ideas, he stated.

There are over 700 American Spaces in 169 countries. In Pakistan, now 19 Lincoln Corners, including five Lincoln Corners in Punjab at Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Bahawalpur and Multan are operative. With the opening of Lincoln Corner in Lahore, students, professors, and other members of the community will have access to this space, and will be able to attend regularly scheduled programmes on English language learning, Education USA advising, cultural programmes and alumni engagements. These spaces promote open dialogue and build bridges of understanding.

DG Rangers: Newly-appointed DG Rangers, Punjab, Major-General Azhar Naveed Hayat called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif here Friday. The chief minister extended his best wishes to the DG Rangers, Punjab. Acclaiming the services of officers and officials of Rangers in maintaining law and order in Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif said their contribution to this cause was appreciable and they were blessed with unconditional love and support of Pakistani people.

He said sacrifices of security forces of Pakistan had created a new history and unprecedented model which conveyed a clear message to friends and foes that Pakistan is unconquerable. He said the government had achieved a major success against terrorism which could be attributed to the domestic consensus against terrorism and the tremendous efforts and sacrifices made by our security forces that had launched successful operation against terrorists bringing irreparable loss to them.

The chief minister said we all have to play our due role in bringing peace in country. We are proud of the huge contribution of our security forces that fought very well professionally and spiritually and the whole nation pays homage to our martyrs, he added.

