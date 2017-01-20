Says mineral dept to strengthen economy

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif Thursday chaired a meeting to review implementation of initiatives for restructuring and launching Mineral Department on concrete basis.

Foreign delegation headed by Christian Mion of EY Consortium that included mining sector experts from France, Canada, Middle East and South Africa attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Shahbaz Sharif said Punjab province is rich in mineral wealth and its development will help to strengthen national economy and achieve the goal of self-sufficiency and an exalted status in the comity of nations. Regrettably, this important front hasn’t received its due attention from 64 years which is the major reason of out today’s miseries, he added. He said time has come to develop mineral resources and utilise modern technology for this purpose. There is a dire need to update mining process according to latest trends and highly professional, skilled and technical people to be inducted in Mining Department for undertaking the work expeditiously, he said. He directed the authorities concerned to make the best out of these international suggestions and present a detailed in the light of those instructions within four weeks. He said there are a lot of opportunities for foreign investors in mining sector as Punjab transparency is order of the day in province.

