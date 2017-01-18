Govt provided Rs5.8b for Burhan-DI Khan Motorway

Islamabad

Contrary to existing perception on construction of western route of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the government has provided a major chunk of resources to the tune of Rs5.804 billion for construction of Bhuran- Dera Ismail Khan Motorway during first six months (July-Dec) period of the current fiscal year against total allocated funding of Rs22 billion.

The government also released Rs708 million for land acquisition for construction of Bhuran, Hakla to DI Khan Motorway. Against total cost of Rs11.793 billion, the incurred expenditures up to June 30, 2016 stood at Rs10 billion so the government allocated an amount of Rs1.770 billion into the current fiscal year’s Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and released Rs708 million in first six months of FY 2016-17.

For Railways Division, the government has released Rs43.230 million for PC-II for feasibility study to connect Gwadar with Karachi. The incurred cost up to June 30, 2016 on this project stood at Rs10 million and the total cost stood at Rs135 million. Out of total released amount of Rs28 billion for construction of 38 projects against total allocated amount of Rs129.858 billion under much-hyped CPEC initiatives, another project which gets major share in resources is construction of Lahore-Abdul Hakeem section which is 230 kilometre in length for which the government has released Rs13.6 billion in first half of the current financial year.

Details of PSDP for 2016-17 showed that construction of Bhuran-Hakla to DI Khan Motorway under CPEC was approved by Executive Committee of National Economic Council (Ecnec) on 22-4-2016 with estimated cost of Rs124.208 billion with zero foreign assistance. The expenditures incurred on this project up to June 30, 2016 stood at Rs10 billion and throw forward stood at Rs114.208 billion. The government allocated Rs22 billion in the PSDP for 2016-17 out of which the released amount in first half stood at Rs5.804 billion.

Under Communication Division, the government has released Rs2.8 billion for widening and improvement of N-85 Hoshab- Nag- Basima-Surab Road (459 km), Rs120 million for Zhob Mughal Kot, Rs40 million for rehabilitation of DI Khan Mughal Kot Road, Rs460 million for Bhuran-Havelian Expressway, Rs600 million for Thakot to Havelian (118 km) phase-II, Rs1.771 billion to Thakot to Havelian Road in phase-I, Rs650 million for Multan-Sukkur section 387 km and Rs310 million for Basima-Kuzdar (110 km).

For Finance Division, the government released Rs40 million for construction of access road from Makran Coastal Highway to New Gwadar International Airport. For Information Technology and Telecom Division, the government released Rs72 million for construction of cross border OFC system between China and Pakistan for international connectivity of voice/data traffic (SCO).

For Ports and Shipping Division, the government released Rs100 million for construction of Eastbay Expressway, Rs15 million for establishment of CPEC Support Unit, Rs120 million for feasibility study for construction of break waters and Rs20 million for Pak-China Technical & Vocational Institute at Gwadar.

For Railways Division, the government released Rs12 million for CPEC Support Project at Ministry of Railways, Rs28 million for comprehensive feasibility study for upgradation of ML- (mainline-1) and New Dry Port at Havelian (Buldhari) under CPEC, Rs534 million for doubling/improvement of existing track from Port Qasim to Bin Qasim Station under CPEC and Rs137 million for feasibility study for upgradation of ML-1 and upgradation of ML-III in connection with CPEC revised.

For water and power projects, the government has released Rs30 million for 132-KV sub-station at deep sea port Gwadar.

