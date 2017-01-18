LAHORE

A 22-year-old youth was found hanged in a rented quarter in Gujarpura area on Tuesday.

Victim Sikandar from Nankana Sahab was a vendor. Police said the death was likely a suicide, but Sikandar’s family suspected that he was murdered. Police shifted the body to morgue.

firing: Iqbal Town Division police arrested five people on charges of aerial firing at a wedding function in Nawankot area.

The arrested people were identified as Suffian, Honey, Waqas, Ammar and Saghir and recovered five pistols, two rifles and bullets from their possession.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) officials arrested seven robbers who were on their way after committing a dacoity in Silver Spinning Mills on Sheikhupura Road on Tuesday.

Lecture: DIG traffic delivered a lecture on traffic laws at College of Home Economics on Tuesday. Addressing the students, he said parents and teachers could play a key role in educating children about traffic laws.

Two bodies: A 50-year-old unidentified man was found dead in Bhatti Gate police area on Tuesday. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy, and searching for the family of the victim. In another incident a 50-year-old unidentified man was found dead in Naulakha police area.

FOUND DEAD: A 45-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances in Faisal Town area. Police said the victim identified as Yousaf Zaidi of Tunisia was living in a quarter in Faisal Town.

