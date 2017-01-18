KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has advised the gas utilities to put all-out efforts with a view to ensure adequate line pressure to meet the contractual obligations in line with the minimum performance and services standards notified by the authority, an official said.

Imran Ghaznavi, senior executive director of Ogra, said that complaints are rampant against low gas pressure from across the country.

“Such low gas pressure is causing great inconvenience apart from socioeconomic concerns for all sections of the society. The gas utilities are; therefore, advised to ensure adequate line pressure to meet the contractual obligations and utilise all resources to overcome the issue of low pressure of gas,” Ghaznavi added.

Utilities have also been advised to immediately address low pressure complaints, prompt response should be given to the complainants and necessary system augmentation may be planned wherever required along with the continuity of supplies. “The gas utility companies should also initiate safety and energy conservation campaign to overcome this seasonal phenomenon so as to reduce consumers’ grievances,” he said.

