Imran contesting case outside court: Marriyum

Danyal says PTI lawyer has lost the case; Talal says PTI presenting trash in the court

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that the PTI Chairman Imran Khan was contesting his case outside the court but he will get nothing except disappointment.Talking to media persons along with MNA Talal Chaudhry here after the PanamaLeaks case hearing, she said as per the arguments of the PML-N counsel, there was no contradiction in the prime minister’s speech in parliament and his address to the nation. The minister said not the prime minister, but someone else is known for telling lies to the nation. She said Imran claims that there was a contradiction in the prime minister’s speech in parliament and his address to the nation but the court decisions cannot be made on Imran’s desire.

The minister said Imran was worried about no mention of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the court. “As the prime minister has no connection with the Panama Papers so there was no mention of Nawaz Sharif,” she said. She added that the PML-N counsel read a judgement in the court which was related to Imran Khan.

Marriyum said the PTI chief was seeking disqualification of the prime minister without any proof but this cannot happen on his wish. The minister said that Imran has revealed that they were playing video games during the course of arguments by the prime minister’s legal counsel. She said that during past three years, they have been playing video games and after the Panama case they would definitely be playing video games.

The minister said Imran was worried about Maryam Nawaz. She said the PTI legal counsel has admitted that Maryam Nawaz was not beneficiary of the prime minister. The minister said Imran and his party leaders were sleeping as they are not used to contesting legal cases in the courts, rather he contests his cases on the container.

Talal Chaudhry said the counsel of PML-N has submitted evidences in the court, while the lawyer of PTI has submitted packs of lies and trash. He said that Imran was losing the Panama case. “He (Imran) wants to hide his face behind the BBC report rather than presenting evidences in the court,” he added.

He said Imran was afraid of the names of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. He said the PML-N was making efforts for socio-economic development of the country, adding that it would win the next election on the basis of its performance. He said the PML-N will not only win the case in court, it will also win in the public court too.

PML-N MNA Danyal Aziz said Imran does not have any evidence to prove anything in the court. He said the PTI does not seem to have any opportunity for winning the next general election. He said the evidence which the PTI had presented in the press conferences and talk shows could not be presented it in the court. He said the PTI lawyer has lost the case as it was a dead case and such cases could not be won without proofs.

