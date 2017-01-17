LAHORE

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore on Monday, arrested a man named Muhammad Ali for alleged misappropriation of funds.

He was co-accused in embezzlement of Rs67 million, in the case of distributing compensation money among the affectees of road expansion.

According to a NAB spokesman, in 2009, compensation funds were placed under Mian Rauf Ahmed, Land Acquisition Collector (LAC), Punjab Highway Department, Lahore, determined to acquisition of land and payments as compensation to the affectees of Pattoki-Chuniya-Kanganpur Road expansion.

The spokesman said, former LAC allegedly embezzled the funds in collusion with co-accused, including arrested Muhammad Ali, ex-LAC’s uncle named Muhammad Sharif, then Girdawar Zahoor Ahmed and Naseer Ahmed etc.

Mian Rauf Ahmed, Zahoor Ahmed and Muhammad Sharif were arrested earlier on December 24, 2016, whereas, accused Naseer Ahmed was arrested on December 31, 2016. Accused are currently on physical remand with NAB Lahore.

0



0







Man held for misuse of funds was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 17, 2017 and was last updated on January 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179695-Man-held-for-misuse-of-funds/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Man held for misuse of funds" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179695-Man-held-for-misuse-of-funds.