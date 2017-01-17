Islamabad

Newly elected PPP Punjab president Qamar-uz-Zaman Kaira has said our personal relations and friendships shall not affect the decisions regarding reorganisation of Pakistan People’s Party and all decisions should hold the pure merit.

He expressed these views while talking with a delegation of PPP workers who called on him from Rawalpindi Cantt. . The delegation led by a close companion of ZA Bhutto Khalid Mohammad Sadiq Khan Tareen, Asad Choudhary, Kashif Mughal and others.

Delegation apprised the PPP Punjab president about the efforts being done by workers under the leadership of Ex-Deputy Secretary Public Relations Punjab Haji Mohammad Gulzar Awan in Rawalpindi Cantt. They said during the last one and a half year Haji Mohammad Gulzar Awan did a lot for the betterment of the party and mobilized those workers who gave up their work and sat idle at their homes due to cold and un-responsive attitude of local leadership. “We, under the leadership of Haji Gulzar Awan visited each and every angry worker and made them agree to re-activate for cause of party”, they added.

Qamar-uz-Zaman Kaira appreciated the work done by the party workers especially Haji Mohammad Gulzar Awan and said the top leadership was also aware of these efforts. He told workers that he would visit Rawalpindi Cantonment after reorganization of the party. He also directed the workers to participate with full attendance and rally to be taken out from Lahore to Faisalabad on January 19 under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Khalid Jiala said a big rally of Rawalpindi Cantt. Jialas headed by Haji Mohammad Gulzar Awan shall attend January 19 programme.

