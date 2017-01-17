Rawalpindi: The initiative of newly constructed complex for Education Department in FJWU has been undertaken with the extensive support and cooperation by the USAID (United States Agency for International Development).

The keys of newly constructed complex for Education Department of FJWU were handed over to Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Samina Amin Qadir by representatives of consultant here on Monday. While addressing, the occasion the vice chancellor emphasised the need of such buildings for better education. The vice chancellor appreciated the work done by the consultant and contractor, specifically with the contribution of USAID and P&D. She thanked USAID for providing such an excellent complex for students.

0



0







Education Dept at FJWU was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 17, 2017 and was last updated on January 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179623-Education-Dept-at-FJWU/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Education Dept at FJWU" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179623-Education-Dept-at-FJWU.