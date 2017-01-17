Rawalpindi

The city district government is finally considering to resolve problem faced by people while crossing Benazir Bhutto Road (Murree Road) from one side to another by constructing pedestrian bridges at different points from Liaquat Bagh to Faizabad Chowk.

Talking to ‘The News’ Rawalpindi Mayor Sardar Naseem said that at least three to four pedestrian bridges would be constructed at different points of Benazir Bhutto Road starting from Liaquat Bagh Chowk.

He said that the people particularly women, children and old age persons face great difficulties in crossing Benazir Bhutto Road from one side to another. Due to traffic flow and signal free system they have to wait for a long to cross this road. The Metro Bus bridges are situated at all chowks but they are not enough to serve the purpose.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, it is being planned to construct pedestrian bridges on Benazir Bhutto Road to end the sufferings faced by people. The matter would be discussed with the Punjab government to materialise the project of pedestrian bridges, said Sardar Naseem.

It merits to mention here that the RDA on the directions of the Punjab government had constructed three to four pedestrian bridges on Benazir Bhutto Road which were demolished during the enforcement of Metro Bus bridges and its routes from Mall Road to Faizabad.

While working on the second component of the Metro project, the district government had also widened the Benazir Bhutto Road by ten feet on both sides from Mareer Chowk to Liaquat Bagh Chowk and had made the road signal free for vehicles to ease the flow of traffic at these points. Due to signal free system and widening of roads, people started to face hardships for crossing over of Benazir Bhutto Road from one side to another. They had been demanding for construction of pedestrian bridges which were turned down by the concerned authorities in the governments.

However, Sardar Naseem, while terming the issue genuine, said we are working on this issue. After getting nod from the Punjab chief minister and with the allocation of funds, work on this project would be started, said the mayor.

