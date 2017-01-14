KARACHI: Brazilian football coach Romildo Sanchez will arrive here on Sunday (tomorrow) to train young footballers for a few days.

The US-based Brazilian has been invited by the Foundation United Soccer Academy, which works under the Foundation Public School.

‘The News’ learnt on Friday that Sanchez, who is the Director Players Club of Tampa Bay, Florida-USA, will impart training to the kids of different schools, five district associations of the provincial metropolis. He is also expected to hold training sessions for the youth of Lyari — where football is a popular sport.

Sanchez will hold training sessions at different venues for around ten days.

He has been helping children in the US develop their skills by teaching them the fundamental and technical aspects of the game. In 1993, he had the opportunity to be a part of two important events in the United States. The first one was “Soccer Blast: USA Legends of Soccer” tour, where he worked with reputable players such as Desmond Armstrong and Michelle Akers Stahl, both from the US national team of that time. Hundreds of children aged 8-16 came to improve their knowledge and skill.

The second was the US CUP 1993, where he worked with the American and Brazilian national teams.

In 1996, he helped establish the Valrico Soccer Club. In 1999, he moved on to create ‘The Players Club of Tampa Bay, a youth soccer organisation totally dedicated to football development.

