MARDAN: An English book on television journalism was launched at the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) here on Thursday.

The 166-page book titled, “Television Journalism and Production Techniques,” has been authored by Tahir Mahmud, who worked for 38 years in the field as producer and in other capacities and later taught at the journalism and mass communication departments at the University of Peshawar and AWKUM. .

The ceremony was attended by the faculty, journalists and students.Speaking on the occasion, senior journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai hailed the publication of the first such book in English by a Pakistani author and said it was easy to read and understand.

“Though book reading is declining in the society, we must continue writing and publishing books and also inculcating love for books,” he stressed. Asif Khan, Germany’s broadcaster Deutsche Welle country representative in Pakistan said there was a need to bridge the gap between academia and industry. He added that professionals from the field should be involved in teaching journalism students.

Shiraz Paracha, head of the Journalism Department at AWKUM, said his department was proud to have played a role in the book’s publication. He said Tahir Mahmud had rich experience in television journalism and hoped his book would help the students.AWKUM faculty member Abdullah Jan, AWKUM director works Pervez Khan and Saba Shiraz also spoke on the occasion. Saba and Anees conducted the proceedings.

0



0







Tahir Mahmud’s book on TV journalism launched was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178761-Tahir-Mahmuds-book-on-TV-journalism-launched/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Tahir Mahmud’s book on TV journalism launched" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178761-Tahir-Mahmuds-book-on-TV-journalism-launched.