In a meet up with the students of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU), the chief justice of Pakistan observed that prevalence of rule of law was an accurate indicator of any nation’s progress.

Speaking to the varsity’s students at the Supreme Court of Pakistan premises, CJP Justice Mian Saqib Nisar observed that it was only countries where rule of law was upheld which were progressing in the world.

Led by the varsity’s vice chancellor, Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, the students and faculty members of the SMIU were meeting with the CJP under the university’s National Leadership Programme (NLP) 2016-17.

“Equality before law is imperative to assure human security and satisfaction.”

In a bid to appreciate the students, the CJP said he was optimistic regarding the future since it lay in their hands, and that they were the basis of a society.

“I won’t hold an uneducated person responsible for not acquiring education, because it is the society and the system that are to be held responsible.”

Stressing the importance of leadership, Justice Nisar asserted that the students had to have the quality in them to achieve success regardless of the field they choose to practice.

“Honesty, integrity is what grooms your personality, and these are traits equally important for a sound leadership.”

The CJP urged the students to focus on education since it was one of the discernible factors between a developed and a developing nation.

Justice Nisar further observed that education was primary for any country’s success.”

Students meet NAB chief

The SMIU delegation also met with chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, at the investigative bureau’s headquarters in Islamabad.

The NAB chief said SMIU was distinctive for its association with the nation’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Commenting on the varsity’s leadership programme, he said that it was a great platform to provide students with an exposure to practical life, and help broaden the student’s approach.

“Also, it will help build the vision and imagination of students who aspire to become future leaders.”

He urged students to play their role as ambassadors of anti-corruption.

The NAB chairman also suggested students to work in their individual capacities as honest citizens of the country.

“There would otherwise not be able to bring about a positive change in the society.”

The students were also given presentations with respect to NAB’s functions and duties by NAB Deputy Chairman Imtiaz Tajwar and NAB Director Awareness and Prevention programme Aliya Rashid.

The delegation later visited the International Islamic University, Islamabad where they were welcomed by the president and management of the university.

The President of IIUI Professor Dr Ahmad Yousif Ahmad Al-Darwish addressed the delegation and appreciated the chancellor of the SMIU VC for taking practical measures to provide the university students a healthy exposure.

