MURREE: Murree and suburbs are in grip of severe chill as mercury has dropped to minus six Celsius. Snowfall-hit areas are facing water scarcity as the pipelines are frozen since three days. Vehicular traffic in most of the roads results serious traffic jam due to slippery on roads.

Almost six different road accidents are reported due to slippery on roads where injured were rescued by Rescue 1122 at spot while some of the injured were rushed to hospitals. The electricity supply is also partially suspended in some areas due to breakage of electric wires.

Meanwhile the heavy snow spell attracted a large crowd of tourists in Murree, Bhurban and other tourists’ spots. The main road approaching to Nathiagali and Galliyat is also cleared and open for traffic now however the journey is still dangerous in evenings due to freeze and slip on road.

