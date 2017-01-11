Gunmen killed a police constable near his house in the Soldier Bazaar area late on Tuesday night.

Khalid Shaikh, 30, was shot dead close to an eatery on Jamshed Road, said SHO Irshaad Soomro.

The slain policeman was a resident of same area and posted at the Police Headquarters, Garden. He was standing near his residence when a pillion passenger on a motorcycle shot him and escaped with his accomplice.

The injured cop was rushed to the Civil Hospital Karachi, where he succumbed to his injuries. He suffered two bullet wounds to his torso. Investigators termed the murder a target killing, saying that the victim was married and had left behind a widow and two children.

Sindh Inspector General of Police AD Khowaja took notice of the incident and sought a report from the deputy inspector general (DIG) of the East Range.

He directed the SSP East to examine the crime scene thoroughly with the assistance of forensic experts and catch the perpetrators.

On Sunday, CTD Transnational Terrorism Intelligence Group in-charge Raja Umer Khattab had told The News that sleeper cells of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi were believed to be involved in the recent attacks on cops and there might be a surge in sectarian violence in the coming days.

