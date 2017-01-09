Rawalpindi and Pindiites undergo transformation

0n city notes

Rawalpindi is changing quickly in many different ways and Pindiites are changing even more swiftly. Naturally, we find that most new technologies, attitudes, fashions, luxury homes and branded cars have encompassed the entire city landscape.

“Looking at one of these new changes, the emergence of the malls and the highest concentration of mall users are most prominent. With the major city markets, high incomes and nuclear families, my city has been ideal place to usher in the mall culture,” says Sibte Hasan, himself a trader.

“City life has changed many customs and got an outstanding fashion lifestyle. Clothes include hip hop fashion, the hottest trends in attires and stylish handbags, accessories. Latest fashion and music is the lifeline of youngsters in the city. The hot fashion styles and new trends in the city have attracted people like us from the remote areas,” says Ambreen Kazmi, who hails from Bhawalnagar.

“There have been changes in areas like communications with better mobiles, net connectivity. Also there are more places to shop, more cars to choose from and more educational opportunities too. Entertainment options are also better, with more cinema complexes, more parlors, and the eating out options are more too,” says Nazneen Zaidi, originally from Shujaabad.

“City restaurants offer quality foods and best cuisine to customers at very high price. These restaurants or fast food centres provide a wide range of western foods. Fast food version has evolved with the changing lifestyles of the young population,” adds Nazneen.

“A few years ago, reading a book, catching up with sleep, relishing food at a nearby restaurant defined a holiday for most of the Pindites. The times have changed drastically and so has the lifestyle. My idea of a perfect holiday in the city is partying with friends and splurge on food,” says Kazim Zaidi, a call centre executive.

“I prefer to sleep and watch classics on a holiday,” says Jawad Mehdi, team leader at the creative department of an advertising company.

“Since the busy lifestyle has facilitated packed and ready-to-eat food while at the workplace, I enjoy eating home-cooked food during the holiday. This enables me to spend quality time with my family members,” says Walayat Ali

Batool Fatima also firmly believes that holidays are meant for families and a time to be together. He promptly helps her kids with homework and school projects on Sundays. "Being a lecturer, I am busy during the working days but I make sure my kids’ studies are on the right track," she adds.

Fauzia Taqi, a retired government official, had a different opinion. "For me every day is a holiday, Sunday or any other holiday makes no difference."

Fauzia's daughter Iram Taqi nods in agreement. Sania Zahta, principal of a school, says, "I still prefer books to the Internet.

Relaxing with a good book is my idea of an ideal holiday."

Major Fasahat Ali, a retired army man, says: “I enjoy repairing household gadgets on a holiday and like that all repair works must be scheduled for the Sunday.”

For the youth of Pindi, secluded restaurants, ice cream parlors and shopping dominate their holiday. An excited group of students from different colleges exclaimed:

The opinions of Rawalpindi children cannot be ignored. Haider, aged 13, enjoys playing computer games. "That's the coolest stuff to do on a holiday," he says in his new accent.

