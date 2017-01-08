Pension matters

In Pakistan, being a senior citizen is tough. This is because of lack of facilities available in the country for the elderly. According to the law, pensioners are liable to receive the commuted portion of their pension after the lapse of the specified time period. The restoration period increases or decreases depending upon the age at the time of retirement. However, a uniform method of finding the restoration date has not been formulated to date. It has been left to the discretion of every district account officer (DAO) to adopt any method of the restoration s/he wants.

The government of Punjab is requested to take notice of this issue and instruct district account officers to fix a method of finding the restoration date and the amount.

Tahir Ali

Muzaffargarh

