LAHORE

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar would perform judicial work at Lahore Registry of the Supreme Court for the first two days of the next week commencing from January 9.

The Bench-I comprising Chief Justice Nisar and Justice Umar Ata Bandial would hear the suo motu of child abduction on Monday and high-rise buildings on Tuesday besides other cases. Bench-II comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood would work at the Lahore Registry during the whole week.

remanded: A judicial magistrate of district courts on Saturday granted two-day physical remand of five persons to Federal Investigation Agency, who were trying to fly to Malaysia from Lahore Airport on fake visas.

Judicial Magistrate Faroque Azam Sohil has directed the FIA officials to produce the accused again by January 9 along with an investigation report. The FIA officials produced accused Zaman, Asghar, Safdar Hussain, Wajid Ali and Sajjad Ali before the court and sought their six-day physical remand for investigations.

