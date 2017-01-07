QUETTA: Five men of Hazara community were injured, two critically, in a targetted attack on their vehicle along the Spiny Road here on Friday.

Five Hazara men were coming to city from the Hazara Town in suburbs when terrorists opened fire on the vehicle near Killi Mubarak along the Spiny Road. Five inmates were injured. They were shifted to the CMH for treatment. Those injured were identified as Najeeb, Irfan, Javaid, Kazim and Naseeb. The condition of Najeeb and Irfan is stated to be critical.

Balochistan Chief Minister and Leader of the House in Balochistan Assembly Nawab Sanaulah Zehri told the House of the firing and directed Inspector General of Police to take immediate notice. He said those involved in firing would be taken to task.

