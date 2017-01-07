KARACHI: Former chief justice of Pakistan Anwar Zaheer Jamali on Friday deplored that judges of superior courts were unduly targeted and criticised by some individuals and broadcasting institutions in the recent past.

Addressing a farewell reception of the Sindh High Court Bar Association at the SHC lawn, the former chief justice said the appointment of the chief justice of the Supreme Court was a constitutional requirement. However, some persons tried to make the appointment of the chief justice controversial through uncalled-for criticism.

He said positive criticism of an individual or institution was important for the betterment of institutions whereas negative and baseless criticism discourage the institutions. He pointed out that some characterless individuals, who are involved in negative criticism on the judiciary, became a mafia and had made the legal profession as source for generating money. He, however, expressed the hope that these people would be exposed by the legal fraternity through its collective efforts.

He said that the present Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was a capable person and expressed the hope that the performance of the judiciary will be improved in the coming days.

On criticism regarding the service of his family members in the judiciary, he said that criticism on his family was baseless as his family was associated with the legal profession for the last four generations as his grandfather was a judge in 1930s while his father remained associated with the legal profession for almost 54 years. He said that his elder brother, sister-in-law and spouse also remained in the judicial service for the last three to four decades.

He observed that we as a nation are responsible of social injustice, incompetence of government institutions but expressed the hope that our country will be in the list of great nations if we fulfill our responsibility. He stressed the need for self accountability in the bench and the bar by overcoming their deficiencies so that the grievances of the people and litigants could be redressed.

SHCBA President Shahab Sarki lauded the services of the former chief justice for the bench and the bar and urged him to contribute to the legal fraternity with his experience. On this occassion, the Supreme Court judges Amir Hani Muslim, Faisal Arab, Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and other judges of the SHC were also present.

0



0







Judges of superior courts unduly criticised: ex-CJP was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 07, 2017 and was last updated on January 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177415-Judges-of-superior-courts-unduly-criticised-ex-CJP/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Judges of superior courts unduly criticised: ex-CJP" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177415-Judges-of-superior-courts-unduly-criticised-ex-CJP.