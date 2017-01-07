Briefs

6 kids injured by rabid dog in Mohmand

Our correspondent

GHALLANAI: A rabid dog on Friday injured six children in Haleemzai tehsil of Mohmand Agency, official and tribal sources said.They said a rabid dog attacked children and mauled six including Abdur Rehman, Zahid, Nadia Bibi, Hayat, Yasir Khan and Saqib. The injured children were taken to the Agency Headquarters Hospital in Ghallanai, the administrative headquarters of Mohmand Agency, and provided medical assistance. The condition of all the children was stated to be out of danger.

150 arrested in Swabi search

Our correspondent

SWABI: The police arrested 150 suspected persons during a search and strike operation here on Friday. The police along with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Elites Force personnel arrested 150 suspects in Malakabad locality of Gadoon Amazai. The police also recovered rifles, pistols, binocular and different kinds of rounds and mobile phones during the raids. The suspects were shifted to an undisclosed location for an investigation.

Christian protesters seek ban on sale of liquor

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Members of the Christian community Friday staged a protest against sale and consumption of liquor and alcohol in the provincial metropolis. They expressed shock and concern over the death of six people who had died after consuming poisonous liquor recently. Holding banners and placards, the protesters gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club. They urged the government to ban the sale and consumption of alcohol, adding that alcohol, drugs and other toxic items were prohibited in all religions. They urged the government to ensure ban of all sedative items.

19 inmates released from Jamrud lockup

Our correspondent

JAMRUD: The political administration of Khyber Agency on Friday set free 19 detainees from the Jamrud lockup. Assistant Political Agent of Jamrud Ziaur Rehman Marwat said that Political Agent Khalid Mehmood paid a surprise visit to the Jamrud lockup.

He heard several cases inside the lockup and ordered release of 19 people. The official said those released had been arrested in cases of petty offence. He also directed clean drinking water and hygienic food supply for the inmates.

Earlier, the political agent along with the Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco) officials visited Jamrud gridstation and checked the ongoing construction work. He asked contractors to expedite the construction work.

Wheelchairs, tricycles, sewing machines distributed

Our correspondent

GHALLANAI: The Social Welfare Department, Fata chapter, on Friday distributed wheelchairs, tricycles and sewing machines among the physically handicapped persons and widows.Speaking at a ceremony held at Ghallanai, the headquarters of Mohmand Agency, Director Social Welfare Department Fata, Fazal Khaliq, Assistant Director Abdur Rehman and Social Welfare Officer Imran Khan said rehabilitation of the physically challenged and destitute persons was top priority of the government.

0



0







Briefs was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 07, 2017 and was last updated on January 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177358-Briefs/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Briefs" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177358-Briefs.