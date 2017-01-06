SUKKUR: The 89th birth anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was observed across the country on Thursday. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the grave of Shaheed ZA Bhutto and laid a floral wreath at his grave and offered Fateha.

Later, he cut a cake on the birth anniversary in Larkana. Addressing a gathering, Bilawal said he and his father Asif Ali Zardari in parliament will disturb the sleep of Mian Nawaz Sharif. He said they will protest in parliament as well as out of parliament and on the roads to pressure the government to accept their four demads, including the accountability of Nawaz Sharif.

He said that he will contest the by-election from the constituency of NA-204 of his late grandmother Nusrat Bhutto and hoped that the people of the constituency will elect him. He said that after winning the election, he will live in Larkana to serve the people. He said that he was the son of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Jinnah Bagh inaugurated the Nusrat Bhutto Women Library, a multi-purpose centre with MNA Faryal Tulpur, Nisar Khuhro and others. He also kicked off a free eye medical camp. At the Naudero House, Bilawal Bhutto also met with the stakeholders of the NA-204 and discussed with them the issues of the constituency.

The stakeholders of the NA-204 on the occasion assured him to get him elected. PPPP Jiyalas scuffled with each others for the anniversary cake. Later, some PPPP leaders pacified them.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan People's Party-Parliamentarian (PPPP) have decided that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari will contest the by-elections on National Assembly seats on common electoral symbol of arrow/teer.

An application for allotment of common electoral symbol shall be made to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in terms of Political Parties Order 2002, said a press release issued from the Media Cell Bilawal House on Thursday.

Media Cell Bilawal House has denied a news item published in a section of media claiming that both Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari will contest the NA election on different symbols.

Decision to contest the by-election was taken at the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Party, the press release added. It should be mentioned here that former president Asif Ali Zardari is likely to contest the by-election for the National Assembly seat in Nawabshah (NA-213) occupied by his sister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is likely to contest for NA's seat in Larkana (NA-204) occupied by MNA Ayaz Soomro.

