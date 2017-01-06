KARACHI: Rain and subsequent wet courts in the capital prevented any matches from being played on the first day of Subh-e-Nau Ladies National Tennis Tournament at Islamabad’s PTF Complex on Thursday.

The first round matches of ladies singles and girls U-18 will now be played on Friday (today).

Top seed Sara Mansoor will play her first match against Mahnoor Sohail. Former national number one and second seed Sarah Mahboob will take on Zarghoona Khalil.

0



0







Rain washes out Subh-e-Nau Ladies Tennis first day was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 06, 2017 and was last updated on January 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177136-Rain-washes-out-Subh-e-Nau-Ladies-Tennis-first-day/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Rain washes out Subh-e-Nau Ladies Tennis first day" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177136-Rain-washes-out-Subh-e-Nau-Ladies-Tennis-first-day.