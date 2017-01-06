Print Story
X
-
Rain washes out Subh-e-Nau Ladies Tennis first dayJanuary 06, 2017Print : Sports
KARACHI: Rain and subsequent wet courts in the capital prevented any matches from being played on the first day of Subh-e-Nau Ladies National Tennis Tournament at Islamabad’s PTF Complex on Thursday.
The first round matches of ladies singles and girls U-18 will now be played on Friday (today).
Top seed Sara Mansoor will play her first match against Mahnoor Sohail. Former national number one and second seed Sarah Mahboob will take on Zarghoona Khalil.