KARACHI: On the sidelines of the National Hockey Championships, Pakistan Hockey Federation conducted a three-day ‘Technical Officials Refresher Course’ at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.

Director Technical PHF Ansar Mahmood was the Course Conductor.

The 85 participants included 18 women.

Two sessions (morning and evening) were held on all three days.

During the course, various topics related to duties of technical officials were covered.

Lectures were also delivered by

Lt Col (r) Sikander Ghumman (Discipline), Syed Zulfiqar Haider, Umpire Manager (Relationship between Umpires and Technical Table), Olympian Tahir Zaman (Relationship between Team Bench and Jury Table) and Olympian Khawaja Junaid (General Discussion).

Most of the sessions concluded with a question and answer period.

There was also practical work such as filling of Match Sheet.

