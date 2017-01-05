LAHORE

To combat harassment, “Women Safety Smart Phone Application” has been launched by the Chief Minister’s Special Monitoring Unit in collaboration with the Punjab Safe Cities Authority and the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women on Wednesday.

Population Welfare Minister Ms Zakia Shah Nawaz was the chief guest at the launching ceremony. She formally launched the App. The ceremony was attended by senior member, Special Monitoring Unit, Salman Sufi, Managing Director Punjab Safe Cities Authority Ali Amer, Ombudsperson, Punjab, Ms Farkhanda Wasim Afzal, Chairperson, Punjab Commission on the Status of Women, Ms Fauzia Viqar and Raghib Naeemi. The minister congratulated SMU, PSCA and PCSW for working together to eliminate harassment against women through the launch of a user-friendly Smart Phone App. In regards to the launch of the App, Head, Special Monitoring Unit (Law & Order), Salman Sufi said: "The chief minister has prioritised women’s safety by directing innovative approaches to eliminate harassment against women." Opening the launching ceremony, Chairperson, Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW), Ms Fauzia Viqar lauded the Punjab government and Punjab Safe Cities Authority for creating an application that connects all law enforcement agencies and help lines.

Ms Viqar added that harassment of any form at any place will no longer be taken lightly, and will immediately prompt law enforcement agencies to respond. PSCA, Chief Operating Officer, Amer Ali explained how the App will operate and talked about the necessary steps taken by the police to create safer spaces for women.

Users of the App will notify the Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication (PPIC3) officials regarding the kind of harassment they are subjected to along with their exact geographic location. The law enforcement agencies will then dispatch a team of first responders to immediately tackle the situation. The application allows women and girls to call PCSW’s helpline (1043) to report emergencies, instances of harassment at public places, and get information regarding legal and other remedies. It integrates SMU's Women-on-Wheels initiative by allowing WoW graduates to report instances of harassment and even allows women to mark unsafe spaces. It allows women to rank/audit places and upload pictures to mark the safest routes for getting to a particular place.

