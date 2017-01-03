JAMRUD: Hundreds of tribesmen demonstrated here on Monday against the delay in implementation of the reforms in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata). The rally was organized by Khyber Siyasi Ittehad. Besides activists of political parties and people belonging to different walks of life showed up in large number.

They were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) and in favour of reforms in Fata. The protesters started marching from different areas of the agency and gathered at the main bazaar.

A leader of Jamaat-e-Islami, Shah Faisal, addressed the protesters. He expressed concern over what he believed as unnecessary delay in implementation of the proposed reforms in Fata despite the fact that Fata Reforms Committee had already submitted recommendations.

The speaker accused the federal government of using delaying tactics in implementing the reforms. He said the tribal people were disappointed at the delay in implementation of the reforms, which envisaged merger of Fata into KP.The Pakistan People’s Party Hazrat Wali leaders said the FCR had ‘usurped’ their rights and ‘hampered’ the region’s development.

He flayed the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and certain tribal elders after accusing them of supporting the FCR and opposing the reforms in the tribal region.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Khan Rehman asked the people and workers of political parties to sink personal differences and play a role in early implementation of the reforms.The bypass, one of the busiest arteries in the agency, remained closed to vehicular traffic for almost two hours during the protest.

