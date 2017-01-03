KARACHI: Zia Kasi and Sanaullah guided Quetta Seniors to a seven-wicket victory over Karachi Haseen Habib in the 18th National Seniors Cup Cricket Tournament 2016-17 here at the Naya Nazimabad Lawai Stadium the other day.

In other Southern Zone matches of the tournament held over the weekend at the same venue, Quetta Seniors was beaten by Karachi AAP by 22 runs. Karachi Airport Gymkhana overwhelmed Karachi Gold Bridge Media by seven wickets and KDA edged out NJC by four runs.

The Quetta Seniors off-spinners Zia Kasi (3-33) and Raj Hans (2-20) restricted Karachi Haseen Habib to 167 for seven in the allotted 20 overs and the target was reached in 19.2 overs with Sanaullah scoring an unbeaten 82 off 43 balls with the help of three sixes and four fours. He shared 125-run unbroken fourth wicket stand with Azizullah who returned undefeated on 44 off 35 balls.

